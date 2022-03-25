PlayStation Will Reveal Spartacus, Its Game Pass Competitor, Very Soon - Report

PlayStation is reportedly going to reveal its Xbox Game Pass competitor as soon as next week. It is currently codenamed "Spartacus."

According to a new report from Bloomberg, the subscription service will combine PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus. Additionally, there will be multiple tiers within the service that have a variety of modern PlayStation games and older classic ones. The most expensive tier will reportedly offer extended demos and game streaming over the internet.

The report also notes that Spartacus won't match what's arguably the most enticing feature of Xbox Game Pass. Whereas the latter offers its first-party releases on launch days, such as Halo Infinite and the upcoming Starfield, PlayStation's service is not expected to do the same thing with its own first-party launch titles like the upcoming God of War Ragnarok.

New with @6d6f636869 — Sony is planning for the imminent release of its new subscription service, codenamed Spartacus, and may reveal it as soon as next week https://t.co/5Uyuzfm4Xu — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) March 25, 2022

Last month, a report from VentureBeat said that Spartacus would provide three tiers named Essential, Extra, and Premium, priced at $10, $13, and $16, respectively. However, once the service is revealed, the naming could potentially change.

The existence of Spartacus is something of an open secret, with a pre-recorded Microsoft video this week seeing Phil Spencer state that Sony had already announced its Game Pass competitor. Game Pass is a focal point of Microsoft's gaming business, with Spartacus seen as a means for Sony to further tap into the lucrative subscription market.