PlayStation Website Now Has A PC Games Section

As Sony continues to invest more and more into the PC gaming space, the company's PlayStation division has updated its website to include a dedicated PC games section.

The website acts as a hub for PlayStation games on PC. Some of the releases so far have included God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, Predator: Hunting Grounds, and Helldivers. The next big release is Spider-Man, which releases on August 12. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is also headed to PC, as is the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

Sony's PlayStation games for PC are available across Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The FAQ on the PlayStation PC games website contains some potentially interesting language. In particular, it uses the word "currently" for some of its answers, like whether or not a PSN account is required to play games on PC and if save transfers are possible between console and PC. Right now, a PSN account is not required and saves do not transfer, but the use of "currently" suggests this could change in the future, but nothing is confirmed.

For a long time, Sony opted to keep its franchises off of PC and focus exclusively on console. That has now changed, and Sony expects to make $300 million from PlayStation games on PC this year alone.

As of March 2022, Horizon Zero Dawn's PC edition has sold around 2.4 million copies, driving revenue of $60 million. God of War moved 971,000 units and made $26.2 million in revenue, while Days Gone shifted 852,000 copies and brought in $22.7 million in revenue, Sony said.

In October, Sony created a PlayStation PC division, which is seemingly the name of the publishing label for PlayStation games on PC.

A recent Steam database leak also revealed that Sackboy: A Big Adventure is in the works for PC potentially, while more recently, a PC port of Returnal has emerged. This all happened after Sony acquired PC port specialist studio Nixxes, fueling further speculation about Sony's plans for PC.

For its part, Microsoft has brought its first-party games to PC for years already and, unlike Sony, it launches them day-and-date with their console counterparts.

Sony is also making "aggressive" plans to invest in mobile and recently announced that half of its releases will be for PC and mobile by 2025. This is a big change for PlayStation, which historically has focused nearly exclusively on its own console platforms.