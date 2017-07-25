PlayStation Vue TV Service Adds New Sports Package

Sony's PlayStation Vue TV service has steadily expanded both its programming and its regional availability over the past couple of years, and today it received a big addition in the form of a new, sports-centric package.

Vue subscribers can now watch all the sports analysis they can handle by purchasing the new tier. For $10/month (on top of the Vue subscription cost), you get access to NFL RedZone, MLB Strike Zone, regional networks, and other channels. You can see the full list below.

Personally, having grown up a fan of University of Texas sports, I'm particularly pleased with the inclusion of the Longhorn Network. It's somewhat difficult and costly to tack on extras such as that to a normal cable TV plan, since cable companies don't often offer small bundles like this. Considering that you can buy the base Vue plan and this package for $50/month total, it's a decent deal.

PlayStation Vue is available in several different tiers, starting at $40/month and going up to $75/month. It's available on a variety of streaming platforms, and the service has features like DVR functionality, multi-view, and others. Vue debuted in certain US regions in 2015 before launching in full in 2016. Prices have been adjusted a number of times as availability and programming lineup changed.

Full list of channels in the Sports Pack: