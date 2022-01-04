PlayStation VR2 Detailed, Horizon: Call Of The Mountain Announced

At CES 2022, Sony announced PlayStation VR2 and a new entry in the Horizon series called Horizon: Call of the Mountain. During the show PlayStation exec Jim Ryan detailed the device, while Horizon studio Guerrilla said the new entry in its series will introduce a new level of immersion.

While Ryan didn’t go into too much detail on PlayStation VR2 or show off what the new device or controllers look like, he did reveal some of the functionality it will have. Most notable among these are eye-tracking, 4K HDR, and foveated rendering, which improves rendering while being less taxing on hardware. The PlayStation VR2 will also be much easier to connect than its predecessor, featuring just a single cable connection.

PlayStation VR2 will also have headset feedback, which is likely to be the equivalent of controller vibrations, as well as a 110-degree field of view. You can read more about these features below, as detailed on the PlayStation Blog.

Visual Fidelity : For a high-fidelity visual experience, PS VR2 offers 4K HDR, 110-degree field of view, and foveated rendering. With an OLED display, players can expect a display resolution of 2000×2040 per eye and smooth frame rates of 90/120Hz.

: For a high-fidelity visual experience, PS VR2 offers 4K HDR, 110-degree field of view, and foveated rendering. With an OLED display, players can expect a display resolution of 2000×2040 per eye and smooth frame rates of 90/120Hz. Headset-based Controller Tracking : With inside-out tracking, PS VR2 tracks you and your controller through integrated cameras embedded in the VR headset. Your movements and the direction you look at are reflected in-game without the need for an external camera.

: With inside-out tracking, PS VR2 tracks you and your controller through integrated cameras embedded in the VR headset. Your movements and the direction you look at are reflected in-game without the need for an external camera. New Sensory Features : PS VR2 Sense Technology combines eye tracking, headset feedback, 3D Audio, and the innovative PS VR2 Sense controller to create an incredibly deep feeling of immersion. Headset feedback is a new sensory feature that amplifies the sensations of in-game actions from the player. It’s created by a single built-in motor with vibrations that add an intelligent tactile element, bringing players closer to the gameplay experience. For example, gamers can feel a character’s elevated pulse during tense moments, the rush of objects passing close to the character’s head, or the thrust of a vehicle as the character speeds forward. Additionally, PS5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech makes sounds in the player’s surroundings come alive, adding to this new level of immersion.

: PS VR2 Sense Technology combines eye tracking, headset feedback, 3D Audio, and the innovative PS VR2 Sense controller to create an incredibly deep feeling of immersion. Headset feedback is a new sensory feature that amplifies the sensations of in-game actions from the player. It’s created by a single built-in motor with vibrations that add an intelligent tactile element, bringing players closer to the gameplay experience. For example, gamers can feel a character’s elevated pulse during tense moments, the rush of objects passing close to the character’s head, or the thrust of a vehicle as the character speeds forward. Additionally, PS5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech makes sounds in the player’s surroundings come alive, adding to this new level of immersion. Eye Tracking: With eye tracking, PS VR2 detects the motion of your eyes, so a simple look in a specific direction can create an additional input for the game character. This allows players to interact more intuitively in new and lifelike ways, allowing for a heightened emotional response and enhanced expression that provide a new level of realism in gaming.

PlayStation VR2 Specifications

Display method​ OLED Panel resolution​ 2000 x 2040 per eye Panel refresh rate​ 90Hz, 120Hz Lens separation​ Adjustable Field of View​ Approx. 110 degrees Sensors​ Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)​

Attachment Sensor: IR Proximity sensor Cameras​ 4 cameras for headset and controller tracking​IR camera for eye tracking per eye Feedback​ Vibration on headset Communication​ with PS5 USB Type-C® Audio​ Input: Built-in microphone​Output: Stereo headphone jack

PlayStation VR2 Sense Controllers Specifications

Buttons​ [Right]​

PS button, Options button, Action buttons (Circle / Cross), R1 button, R2 button, Right Stick / R3 button

​[Left]​

PS button, Create button, Action buttons (Triangle / Square), L1 button, L2 button, Left Stick / L3 button Sensing/ Tracking Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope + three-axis accelerometer)

Capacitive Sensor: Finger Touch DetectionIR LED: Position Tracking Feedback ​ Trigger Effect (on R2/L2 button), Haptic Feedback (by single actuator per unit) Port USB Type-C® Port Communication​ Bluetooth® Ver5.1​ Battery​ Type: Built-in Lithium-ion Rechargeable Battery​

“All of these advancements in PlayStation VR2, combined with the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers from the PS VR2 Sense controllers, enable players to feel and interact with games in a much more visceral way,“ said Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President of platform experiences. “PS VR2 will also have a simple setup process—with a single cable connected directly to PS5, you can immediately jump into the VR experience.”

Horizon: Call of the Mountain, meanwhile, is being developed by Guerrilla, creators of the acclaimed open-world action series, and Firesprite, a studio that Sony acquired in 2021 and is formed of former members of its now-defunct Liverpool Studio.

”We don’t want to reveal too much just yet, but this story will be told through the eyes of an entirely new character,“ explained Guerrilla's Art & Animation Director Jan-Bart van Beek. “You will also meet Aloy, other familiar faces, and new characters along the way, and we’ll be introducing you to the protagonist of Horizon Call of the Mountain soon.

"Created for PlayStation VR2, this unique experience has been designed to push hardware technology, innovation, and gameplay. The stunning visuals and brand-new PS VR2 Sense controllers give a new meaning to being fully immersed into the world of Horizon.

Developing…