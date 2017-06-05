PlayStation VR Passes 1 Million Units Sold

That's up from 915,000 back in February.

PlayStation VR, Sony's virtual reality headset for PlayStation 4, has reached a new sales milestone. The company has now sold more than 1 million headsets, according to The Verge.

This is up from the 915,000 figure that Sony disclosed in February. The $400-$500 headset launched in October; one major new release was Farpoint, which came out in May.

No Caption Provided

PlayStation executive Shawn Layden told The Verge that he expects PSVR sales to climb higher, remarking, "It's still just a million units." He added that sales should pick up this year as a result of Sony being able to better meet demand.

"We'll have freer supply in the marketplace," he added about availability in 2017. "We got to a point around Christmas where you would be hard-pressed to find VR anywhere. So we dialed back some of our promotional activity at that time because we didn't want to be promoting a platform for people to find out they couldn't get it."

Back in February, a report claimed that Sony was projecting PSVR sales to reach 1 million units by mid-April, so it seems like that was a success.

For more on the virtual reality headset, check out GameSpot's review.

PlayStation 4
