PlayStation VR Drops To Just $225 (Without PS4 Camera) For A Limited Time

Price is one of the major impediments to widespread adoption of virtual reality. Like other VR headset manufacturers, Sony has worked to address that--earlier this year, it cut the price of a bundle that includes PlayStation VR and its required camera, but that didn't do anything for people who already owned a PS4 camera. A new deal at Target, however, looks to be a great option.

Target sells the PSVR headset on its own for $300. A Target Cartwheel coupon this week cuts its price by 25%, bringing it down to $225 before tax. That's as cheap as you can expect to find it and is an ideal way to get the headset if you already own a camera. Keep in mind that Cartwheel coupons are usable in-store only, so you'll need to track down a retail location with the headset in stock. You can check availability on Target's website.

Even if you don't have the camera, you can pick it up for about $45 at Target or Amazon. That brings the combined price to $270, which is still a far cry from the $400 price of the official PSVR and camera bundle. It's even less than the recent $300 deal that Sony offered.

PSVR celebrated its one-year anniversary last week. Sony marked the occasion by announcing that more than 60 games are on the way through "early 2018." That includes some big-name games, including Doom VFR and Gran Turismo Sport.