PlayStation VR 2 Preorders: You Can Sign Up For Notifications Now

While it's unclear when the PlayStation VR 2 will launch, it's a safe bet that PSVR 2 preorders will sell out quickly. If you're a PS5 owner anxiously awaiting the next-gen VR headset, you should sign up for Sony's mailing list that just went live on the official PlayStation website. Sony will send PlayStation VR 2 news, including details on when you can preorder, directly to your inbox.

PlayStation VR 2 preorders

Considering how quickly PS5 preorders sold out when they went live, you'll definitely want to know exactly when the headset is available to order. In addition to preorder details, Sony will send updates on the headset's development, game announcements, and release dates. You have to be logged into your PlayStation account and click the button at the bottom of the page to sign up.

The new PlayStation website page for the PSVR 2 also outlines the headset's features as well as a myriad of tech specs.

As revealed at CES, the PSVR 2 has an OLED display capable of running games in 4K with HDR at up to 120Hz. The headset uses Sony's Sense Technology, which includes precise inside-out tracking powered by tiny cameras. Perhaps most notably, the PS VR2 has eye tracking, which intends to add another layer of immersion. The brand-new Sense controllers have finger-touch detection, a motion sensor, and haptic feedback. The headset itself also offers haptic feedback. For more info on the upcoming headset, check out our roundup of all of the PSVR 2's technical specifications revealed so far.

If you're still trying to find a PlayStation 5 to pair with the PSVR 2, check out our PS5 restock tracker.