PlayStation VR 2 Preorders: Registration For Preorders Is Live Now

You can now register for an invitation to preorder the PlayStation VR 2 at PlayStation Direct. To register, you need to sign in to or create a PSN ID. Once you're signed up, you'll be notified via email if you are chosen. To be clear, simply registering for a preorder invitation doesn't guarantee that you will be able to preorder via PlayStation Direct. The system sounds similar to the old way of doing PS5 restocks at PS Direct. You can express your interest in preordering, and then hopefully PlayStation will send an offer your way.

PlayStation VR 2 preorders

PSVR 2 preorders go live on November 15, so make sure to register ASAP if you're interested. PlayStation Direct will be the only retailer taking preorders for customers located in the US, UK, Belgium, Germany, France, Luxembourg, and Netherlands. If you're not located in one of those countries, you may still have a chance to preorder on November 15. Unspecified retailers outside of those countries will also open preorders on November 15.

PlayStation VR 2 releases on February 22 and costs $550. You get the headset and a pair of the new wireless Sense controllers. Alternatively, you can purchase a bundle that comes with the headset, controllers, and a copy of Horizon Call of the Mountain for $600.

Considering that the PS5 continues to have inventory issues two years after launch, it's a safe bet that the PSVR 2 will be scarce as well. As a reminder, you need a PS5 or PS5 Digital to use the PSVR 2.

PlayStation VR 2 features

Here's a quick rundown of PSVR 2 specifications:

Eye-tracking cameras will follow your line of sight

Four integrated cameras will track your body position and DualSense controller in real-time

2000 x 2040 resolution per eye, along with OLED HDR displays and 120Hz refresh rates

PSVR2 boasts a 110-degree field of view

Connects to your PS5 through a single USB-C cable

It offers a sleek new design and new Sense controllers with adaptive triggers and haptic feedback

PlayStation VR 2 upcoming games

In addition to previously announced games such as the highly anticipated Horizon Call of the Mountain and Resident Evil Village, we now know a bunch more titles that are coming to the next-gen headset.

PlayStation has announced a handful of new games and ports, such as Cosmonious High from celebrated VR developer Owlchemy Labs, Pistol Whip, and Cities VR - Enhanced Edition. Here's a full list of new games announced alongside the preorder news:

After the Fall

Cities VR - Enhanced Edition

Cosmonious High

Crossfire: Sierra Squad

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection

The Light Brigade

Pistol Whip

Tentacular

Zenith: The Last City

Editor's Note: Article updated on November 2, 2022