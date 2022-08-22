PlayStation VR 2 Is Coming In 2023

Looks like someone may have accidentally posted a social media announcement earlier than they should have.

It looks like PlayStation VR 2, the next virtual reality headset for PlayStation consoles, is launching in 2023. On both Twitter and Instagram, official PlayStation accounts have published an image that advertises PSVR2 is coming in 2023. Disponible début 2023. #PSVR2 pic.twitter.com/mh08u5wqMt — PlayStation France (@PlayStationFR) August 22, 2022 This story is developing.

