PlayStation Teases "Big Game Announcements" For October Event

Sony has teased its upcoming Paris Games Week press conference. In a tweet today, the company said PlayStation fans can expect "big game announcements" and other unspecified "updates" during the show.

PlayStation Live From Paris Games Week, the name of Sony's briefing at the show, will be held on October 30. The show kicks off at 3 PM GMT in Paris, which is 8 AM PT and 11 AM ET in America. For Australians, the show kicks off at 2 AM AEST on Halloween.

PlayStation Live From Paris Games Week is coming. Tune in for big game announcements & updates on 30/10: https://t.co/e4RUNqi47j pic.twitter.com/q9Rxij4Nuz — PlayStation Europe (@PlayStationEU) October 2, 2017

In a blog post, Sony teased that it will have a "slew of updates and announcements" to share. Additionally, there will be a post-show event in which Sony will share more "details and info" on other .... things.

Paris Games Week is often a big show for Sony. Some of its announcements in past years have included things like the reveal of Uncharted 4's multiplayer mode, new footage of Horizon Zero Dawn, Street Fighter V's release date and Quantic Dream's latest game, Detroit: Become Human.

The timing of Sony's Paris Games Week conference puts it just a couple months before Sony's PlayStation Experience celebration in California, USA, where the platform holder typically holds another conference full of trailers and more announcements. That event runs from December 9 to December 10.

Sony did not have a briefing at Gamescom in August (Microsoft did), so this will be the first big-time announcement event from Sony since E3 in June.



