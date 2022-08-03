PlayStation Summer Sale Part 2 Is Live Now With 2,000+ Deals
Death Stranding, Cyberpunk 2077, Deathloop, and more are on sale.
The second wave of titles has been added to the PSN Summer Sale, with thousands of products now available at great low prices. The variety of games on sale is truly staggering, including hits such as Cyberpunk 2077, OlliOlli World, Deathloop, FIFA 22, and more. Sony’s sale ends on August 17, so you’ve got plenty of time to sift through the catalog and find something that fits your needs. If you’d rather pick up a physical copy, many of the same exclusives are on sale at third-party retailers.
Deathloop is one of the best-reviewed games on sale, and having earned our GOTY 2021 award, it’s an easy recommendation. The Deluxe edition, specifically, is down to just $32 from its usual $80, making now a great time to check out the FPS action. This version includes a bunch of in-game goodies along with an original soundtrack. Fans of Dishonored or Prey will immediately feel at home with the sleek shooter, although any fan of open-ended action games will find much to love about Arkane’s latest creation.
If you’re yet to check out The Last of Us Part 2, you’ll find it on sale for $20. The emotional game continues the story of Joel and Ellie, with players this time stepping into the shoes of the latter. Aside from its masterful story and tense third-person action, The Last of Us Part 2 looks stunning on PS5 with the option to play in 60fps.
The number of other games on sale is impressive, with a list filled with heavy-hitters such as Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Death Stranding. You’ll find the full catalog on PSN, but we’ve highlighted some of our favorite deals below.
Best PlayStation Summer Sale deals
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla -- $24 ($
60)
- Blair Witch -- $9 ($
30)
- Chivalry 2: Special Edition -- $30 ($
50)
- Cyberpunk 2077 -- $25 ($
50)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut -- $50 ($
60)
- Deathloop: Deluxe Edition -- $32 ($
80)
- Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition -- $60 ($
90)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition -- $26 ($
85)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human -- $40 ($
60)
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition -- $36 ($
80)
- FIFA 22 -- $21 ($
70)
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut -- $50 ($
70)
- God of War Digital Deluxe Edition -- $15 ($
30)
- Golf With Your Friends -- $5 ($
20)
- Gran Turismo 7 -- $50 ($
70)
- Hades -- $19 ($
25)
- Horizon Forbidden West -- $50 ($
70)
- The Last of Us Part 2 -- $20 ($
40)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga -- $45 ($
60)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection -- $26 ($
40)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $24 ($
60)
- OlliOlli World -- $20 ($
30)
- Overcooked 2 -- $6 ($
25)
- The Quarry: Deluxe Edition -- $54 ($
80)
- Red Dead Redemption II: Ultimate Edition -- $35 ($
100)
- Returnal -- $50 ($
70)
- Riders Republic -- $24 ($
60)
- Scarlet Nexus -- $30 ($
60)
- Sonic Origins -- $32 ($
40)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales -- $30 ($
50)
- Subnautica: Below Zero -- $15 ($
30)
- Titanfall 2 -- $4 ($
20)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands -- $53 ($
70)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition -- $10 ($
50)
