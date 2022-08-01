PlayStation Summer Sale Best Deals Available Now

Summer is still in full swing, but PlayStation is giving folks a reason to stay inside with a gigantic PSN sale. , the lineup of deals will refresh at the mid-sale point. More games will be added to the sale on August 3, and some existing deals will disappear. Make sure you find time to check out the savings on Far Cry 6, The Skywalker Saga, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, and more before then. Once the sale refreshes, we'll update this article with more deals.

The Quarry just launched on June 10, but right now you can snag the game for a discounted price of $47. It builds on the foundation of other titles in the Supermassive Games library, giving you a horrific, narrative-based game to explore. You’ll play as a variety of teenage summer camp counselors as they try to survive a night filled with supernatural monsters and mysterious creatures that don’t take kindly to strangers.

If you’re looking for something more lighthearted, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is on sale for $39. It’s the latest installment in the beloved franchise, and the action-platformer makes full use of PS5’s increased processing power. Stunning graphics, eye-catching special effects, and a smooth frame rate made this one of the best games on PS5 when it launched--and it’s just as exciting today.

Other games on sale include Bloodborne, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Hitman 3. And if you’re yet to try the always-improving No Man’s Sky, you’ll find it available for just $30.

We’ve put together a list of our favorite deals below, although you can find the full catalog over on the official PlayStation website. If you're looking for physical games, there are also a bunch of exclusives on sale at major retailers for new low prices, including Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Forbidden West.

Best deals on PSN