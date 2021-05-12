Destiny 2 Cross-Play RE Village Walkthrough PS5 Restocks Season of the Splicer WoW Community Unpleased PlayStation Days Of Play

PlayStation Studios Has Over 25 PS5 Games In Development, Sony Boss Says

The head of Sony's first-party game development wing says there are over two dozen PS5 games in active development, half of which are new IP.

PlayStation fans have a lot of new games in their future according to PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst. The Guerrilla Games co-founder, speaking for an interview with Wired, says that there are over 25 PS5 games in development within the group, and half of them are brand new IP.

When asked about the types of games in development--aside from known titles like Horizon Forbidden West and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart--Hulst said there is "an incredible amount of variety originating from different regions." No specific new titles were mentioned, but the piece goes on to reference Ember Lab's Kena: Bridge of Spirits and the unannounced game from Jade Raymond's new Haven Studios as two examples.

Ember Lab is also working on its second game according to co-founder Josh Grier, who mentions the solid state drive inside the PS5 as something the team wants to capitalize on. "I know for sure we haven't fully taken advantage of how actually fast it is," Grier says in the Wired piece. "We were getting a lot of benefits of it being just out-of-the-box better. But I think you can push it even more.”

The article also mentions that Horizon Forbidden West is still slated for 2021, while also giving a small preview of how the game utilizes the DualSense controller's haptic feedback. According to Guerrilla's studio head Angie Smets, "if you want to take a stealth approach to a combat situation and you dive into long grass, you can feel those long grass leaves."

The PlayStation 5's lineup of exclusive games since launch has included some critically acclaimed titles, including Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls, and most recently Returnal from Housemarque. Next for the console is the aforementioned Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart on June 11, though that is the last known release date for a first-party PlayStation title as of this writing.

