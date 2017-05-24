PlayStation Store Now Has Developer Curated Recommendations

Sony has introduced a new section to the PlayStation Store where developers and other notable industry figures provide curated game recommendations.

"The Creators," as it's being called, currently features names such as PlayStation Worldwide Studios president Shuhei Yoshida, Media Molecule's studio director Siobhan Reddy, and Street Fighter executive producer Yoshinori Ono.

Of course, most of the people featured in The Creators recommend their own games and the whole thing feels more like a new way to present a promotional sale, but it will be interesting to see if Sony builds on the idea and continues to have curated lists on the store. As of yet it's unclear whether this section will remain on the store or is available for a limited time.

Currently, The Creators section is only available on the US PlayStation Store. It's unclear whether it will also appear in other territories. You can take a look at all the curators featured in the section below.

Looking ahead for PlayStation, Sony is scheduled to hold its E3 2017 press conference on Monday, June 12, at 6 PM PT/9 PM ET (2 AM BST on June 13). As with previous years, there will be plenty of information on the company's upcoming slate of titles and no doubt a few surprise announcements too.