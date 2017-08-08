PlayStation Store Adds Several New PS4 Games Today

A number of new PS4 games are now available in the PlayStation Store. This week sees several notable titles added to the service, including Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, the debut episode in Telltale's new Batman: The Enemy Within series, the multiplayer shooter LawBreakers, and a handful of other games worth players' attention.

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is the latest effort from developer Ninja Theory, the studio behind Heavenly Sword and DmC: Devil May Cry. The game retails for $30 and puts players in the role of the eponymous Senua, a "tormented celtic warrior on a twisted vision quest to rescue the soul of her lover." Hellblade was developed in collaboration with neuroscientists and combines elements of Celtic and Norse mythology into one nightmarish journey through Senua's psyche. GameSpot found the title to be a gripping look at mental illness and awarded it an 8/10 in our review.

LawBreakers, the newest title from former Gears of War designer Cliff Bleszinski, is also available this week, following a series of beta tests. The multiplayer shooter features various classes and low-gravity areas. The standard digital version retails for $30, but developer Boss Key is releasing a limited run of physical copies, as well. LawBreakers is also available on PC, though the game does not feature cross-play between platforms.

Telltale kicks off the second season of its Batman series with The Enigma. This chapter sees Bruce Wayne and his alter ego Batman both "forced into precarious new roles" as the caped crusader attempts to thwart his nemeses, The Riddler and The Joker. Critical response to The Enigma have been very positive; GameSpot awarded the episode an 8/10 in our review and called it "a successful opening chapter to a Batman story that's shaping up to be more ambitious than anything Telltale attempted in the first season."

There are a number of other noteworthy games in the PlayStation Store this week, including the side-scrolling action game Icey, the retro compilation Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, and the acclaimed shoot-'em-up Sine Mora EX. You can find the full list of this week's PS4 releases below.

This Week's New Releases On PS4