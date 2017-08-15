PlayStation Store Adds A Bunch Of New PS4 Games Today

A large handful of new PS4 games are now available to purchase from the PlayStation Store. This week sees Matterfall, Undertale, Sonic Mania, Agents of Mayhem, and a number other notable releases arrive on the digital service.

The sole first-party title this week is the PS4-exclusive Matterfall, a side-scrolling action-platform from Resogun and Nex Machina developer Housemarque. Players take on the role of Avalon Darrow, a "hero-for-hire" who's tasked with eradicating dangerous alien technology known as Smart Matter. GameSpot awarded the game a 6/10 in our Matterfall review, saying, "It's easy to appreciate the technical artistry on display, but factor in inconsistent controls and long load times, and it's easy to grow frustrated throughout the Matterfall's short campaign." Matterfall retails for $20/£16.

Matterfall

Also headlining this week's batch of releases is the long-awaited PS4 port of Undertale, the touching RPG that was originally released for PC in 2015. The game is Cross-Buy compatible with Vita and runs for $15/£12. Undertale was met with critical acclaim when it first released; GameSpot awarded it a 9/10 in our original Undertale review and called it "one of the most progressive and innovative RPGs to come in a long time."

Other notable releases this week include Sega's new 2D Sonic adventure, Sonic Mania (which is also available today on Switch and Xbox One); Saints Row dev Volition's new open-world action game, Agents of Mayhem; the acclaimed new sword-dueling game, Nidhogg 2; and the disturbing "cyberpunk horror game" Observer. Also arriving this week is Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma, a dark visual novel/adventure game that was previously available on Vita and 3DS. That game releases on August 18. You can find the full list of this week's new titles below.

This Week's New Releases On PS4