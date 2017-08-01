PlayStation Store Adds A Bunch Of New PS4 Games Today

Sony is adding a bunch of new games to the PlayStation Store today, including a new remastered version of the 2008 PSP rhythm game Patapon. Patapon Remastered, now on PlayStation 4, will let players relive the classic gameplay (which GameSpot reviewer Justin Calvert called "an ingenious combination of light real-time strategy and rhythm" in his review). The remastered version features 4K support on the PS4 Pro to enrich the game's charming visuals. You can check out Sony's gameplay video from E3 2017 below.

2D platform-style fighting game Brawlhalla is still in closed beta on PS4, but as of today you can buy The Founder's Pack on the PlayStation Store for $20 and gain access. The pack gets you into the closed beta, access to every character currently available and in the future, an exclusive avatar, nameplate, and the Personal Sentry IV spawn bot. The game will have cross-play functionality with the PC version when it launches, and you can get more details here.

If you ever wanted to live among dinosaurs, Dino Frontier is out today for PSVR. The game puts you in charge of a Wild West-style frontier town, with a catch. There are dinosaurs, but don't worry, you can train them. PlayStation VR is required, but how else are you going to pick up tiny settlers and send them off to capture a Tyrannosaurus Rex?

Today is also the day Dreadnought's open beta launches on PS4. The tactical, team-based space combat game puts you in charge of hulking capital ships as they fight it out in big, epic battles.

Here are the other new releases out this week on the PlayStation Store:

