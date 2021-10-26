PlayStation State Of Play October 27: How To Watch, Start Time, And More

Sony will be holding its next PlayStation State of Play presentation--essentially its version of a Nintendo Direct--on October 27. This roughly 20-minute presentation will be focused on third-party partners' games for both PS4 and PS5, and you'll be able to watch the whole thing right here as soon as it airs. Here's how to watch the State of Play stream.

How To Watch October 27 State Of Play

The next PlayStation State of Play presentation will air on Wednesday, October 27--which is tomorrow--at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET. This is fairly standard for Sony, which doesn't usually do presentations in the morning like Nintendo does. To watch the presentation, you can go to the official PlayStation Twitch or YouTube channels, and the stream is also embedded below.

So, what could be shown at this presentation? Well, don't get your hopes up for first-party games like God of War: Ragnarok or Horizon Forbidden West. You also shouldn't expect too many brand-new game announcements, as Sony says it will mostly focus on previously revealed games. That could mean a new look at games like Final Fantasy XVI, or possibly the upcoming Grand Theft Auto Trilogy collection.

However, there will be "a few reveals" from third-party partners. What those will be remains a mystery.