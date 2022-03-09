PlayStation State Of Play March 9: Start Time And How To Watch

The 20-minute broadcast will include games for PS4 and PS5, but will not include new information on PlayStation VR 2.

By on

26 Comments

Sony has announced the next PlayStation State of Play event for today, March 9, and it will focus on Japanese-published games coming to both PS4 and PS5. The 20-minute presentation will include new game reveals in addition to updates on previously announced titles.

How to watch PlayStation State of Play

The PlayStation State of Play, which is essentially Sony's take on Nintendo Direct presentations, will be available to watch via YouTube and Twitch. You can also view it right here.

It begins at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET and will last for approximately 20 minutes. Other timezones are included below:

  • 2 PM PT
  • 4 PM CT
  • 5 PM ET
  • 10 PM GMT
  • 9 AM ACT (March 10)

What to expect

The 20 minutes will predominantly focus on games from Sony's Japanese publishing partners for both PS4 and PS5, though Sony said a few other partners from around the world will be featured, too. This could mean updates on games like Final Fantasy XVI, though it's, of course, unclear what the unannounced games will be. What we won't see is more information on the PSVR 2--either hardware or games--so we should expect more news on that at a later date.

PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
VR
