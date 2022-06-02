PlayStation State Of Play June 2022 Biggest Announcements And Games

Sony didn't mess around with its PlayStation State of Play presentation on June 2, offering a look at upcoming games for PS5, PS4, and PSVR 2--and even the massively successful Spider-Man finally coming to PC. There was a lot to take in during the 30-minute event, and if you didn't get a chance to watch it, we've rounded up the biggest announcements from PlayStation State of Play, including news on Street Fighter 6, Final Fantasy XVI, and Resident Evil.

Resident Evil 4 remake

Following the well-received Resident Evil 2 and Resident 3 remakes, Capcom has taken the not-at-all-surprising step to remake Resident Evil 4, arguably the best horror game of all time. It's being made in the RE Engine, just like the last few Resident Evil games and Devil May Cry 5, and it will also support PlayStation VR 2 content at some point in the future. The game is scheduled to launch on March 23, 2023 for PS5, and it will make some changes to the original version's storyline without changing its "essence."

Horizon Call Of The Mountain

A first-person PlayStation VR 2 exclusive spin-off, Horizon Call of the Mountain will star Ryas, described as a former Shadow Carja warrior on a mission to discover the truth behind a "grave new threat." Like in the previous two games, you'll be able to use a bow to take down robotic dinosaur enemies, and you'll also have access to a climbing pick to scale extremely dangerous mountains. The main game also comes with a mode called River Ride, meant to introduce newcomers to PSVR 2.

Spider-Man PC

Spider-Man does whatever a spider can, and that includes releasing on PC. Spider-Man Remastered, to be specific, is coming to PC via Sony's newly acquired studio Nixxes. The game features the main story and The City That Never Sleeps expansion, and it'll hit PC on August 12. The standalone follow-up Spider-Man: Miles Morales is also coming to PC this autumn.

The Callisto Protocol

It's no longer connected to the PUBG universe, but The Callisto Protocol--from Dead Space co-creator Glen Schofield's Striking Distance--looks stunning. The survival-horror game is set on a snowy, desolate planet with lots of mutated creatures. With slow movement and deliberate aiming, it definitely appears to be going for an old-school horror vibe, ditching the more action-oriented approach of modern AAA games in favor of something scary. It's coming to PS4, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on December 2.

Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 was teased a few months back, but it got a full gameplay reveal during the event--and it looks outstanding. A new art style is slightly more "realistic" without ditching the over-the-top action the series is known for, and fan-favorite characters like Chun-Li and Ryu made appearances. We also got to see a brief look at free-roaming gameplay that even includes a little melee action of its own, but we'll have to wait a little bit to see it in action. Street Fighter 6 hits PS5 and PS4 in 2023.

Rollerdrome

What at first looked like some sort of spin-off to OlliOlli turned out to be a whole lot more violent. Rollerdrome is what would happen if you gave Roller Derby participants giant guns, and it does happen to come from OlliOlli's Roll7. While also performing acrobatic tricks on roller skates, athletes blast each other into smithereens and avoid giant mechs firing back with cannons. It probably wouldn't work too well as a real sport, but it sure does look like fun in the virtual world. Rollerdrome launches on August 16 for both PS4 and PS5.

Final Fantasy XVI

The last game of the presentation was also one of the biggest. Final Fantasy XVI, launching for PS5 in Summer 2023, got a new trailer that detailed the rumblings of war echoing through the land of Valisthea at the beginning of the story before quickly moving to the much louder actual war that follows. Combat seems remarkably different from the last several games, even the action-oriented ones, with a cinematic style being used for key battles. Giant monsters seem to play a big role in the story, but how much control we'll get over them remains to be seen.

