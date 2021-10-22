PlayStation State Of Play Coming October 27 Focused On Third-Party PS5 Games

The next State of Play broadcast will take place on October 27, Sony has announced. This event will be focused on "announcements and updates" for third-party games on PS4 and PS5.

The event will be about 20 minutes long, and it will show off "new looks at previously announced games," and some "reveals" from Sony's studio parters. No further details about what games might show up during the event were shared.

The October 27 State Of Play event begins at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET on October 27, and it will be streamed on Twitch and YouTube. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.

This will be Sony's first new State of Play event since July, when the company revealed new trailers for games like Deathloop, Sifu, and Death Stranding: Director's Cut.

Given that the showcase will focus on third-party games, there are seemingly a multitude of possibilities for what could appear. Sony is partnered with Activision for Call of Duty, so we might get another look at Call of Duty: Vanguard before its launch in November, as one possibility. Whatever the case, we'll report back with all the announcements.