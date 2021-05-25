PlayStation State Of Play Coming May 27 With New Gameplay For PS5's Horizon: Forbidden West

The next State of Play is coming up on May 27, and the Horizon: Zero Dawn sequel Forbidden West will be a part of it. Sony will showcase 14 minutes of in-game action from Forbidden West as part of the event. All of the footage will be from the PS5 edition of the game.

"We are so excited to show you more of Horizon Forbidden West! This Thursday, May 27, join us on a very special journey into new and uncharted lands," developer Guerrilla said in its announcement teaser.

🏹 Find out more here: https://t.co/opJQFScC3M#HorizonForbiddenWest pic.twitter.com/kZ6zcVM7ny — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) May 25, 2021

"This reveal has been a true team effort and we're very excited to show you what we have in store," game director Mathijs de Jonge said on the PlayStation Blog. "Whether you've been with us and Aloy since Horizon Zero Dawn or are only just getting to know this incredible world, we want to share this huge milestone with you and cannot wait to see your favorite moments and reactions."

How To Watch

The new State of Play broadcast takes place Thursday, May 27, starting at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET. There will be a "uniquely crafted countdown" that begins at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET, however. There will also be some kind of pre-show that begins at that time. Sony did not share any specifics about the countdown or the pre-show, beyond revealing when it starts.

The event will be broadcast live on Twitch or YouTube.

May 27 State of Play Pre-Show

9 AM PT

12 PM ET

5 PM BST

6 PM CEST

2 AM AEST (May 28)

May 27 Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay Reveal

2 PM PT

5 PM ET

10 PM BST

11 PM CEST

7 AM AEST (May 28)

Aloy's next adventure

Horizon Forbidden West takes protagonist Aloy to the western coast of post-apocalyptic America, where she will face new threats and make new allies. The Guerrilla-developed sequel is one of the last Sony exclusives announced that will be on both PS5 and PS4.

Forbidden West is apparently scheduled to release in 2021, but Sony has yet to announce a specific release date.