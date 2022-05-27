PlayStation State Of Play Coming June 2

Sony has announced a new PlayStation State of Play airing next week, promising new announcements including games for the PSVR2. The event, which is said to run for roughly 30 minutes, will take place on Thursday, June 2 at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET.

The announcement did not include many details on what the presentation will include. An accompanying PlayStation Blog post promised "exciting reveals from our third-party partners, plus a sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR2." That could mean we won't see any of Sony's non-VR, first-party lineup. Reporter Jeff Grubb speculated that this could be where we see Street Fighter 6 debut.

This event is coming amid various other Not-E3 events, and more than a week before the competing Xbox and Bethesda Showcase. There is no traditional E3 this year, but we are seeing several publishers and platform-holders announce events to take place in June regardless.

State of Play returns next week! Tune in live at 3pm PT on June 2 for reveals, announcements, and more: https://t.co/3lqi9GL9VZ pic.twitter.com/NLLTAgvgLY — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 27, 2022

Sony has consistently said that its big 2022 game, God of War: Ragnarok, is still on-target to launch this year. That makes the potential absence of first-party games notable, but Sony could be planning a separate event to show off its own games. For more, check out what we want to see from PlayStation at Not-E3 this year.