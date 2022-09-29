PlayStation Stars Top Tier Members Are Currently Getting "Priority" Customer Support

Sony's PlayStation Stars loyalty program, which is headed West in October, will offer better customer support on the higher tier of its membership. The program has four tiers, and members are able to access higher tiers by earning 128 rare Trophies and buying at least four games from the PlayStation Store as they go from the starting point of level 1 all the way up to level 4.

With a level 4 membership, users will be given priority in the chat order when they contact customer support according to VGC. The move has drawn criticism from PlayStation members in Japan, where the service launched this week, who say that the program should offer equal customer support to anyone calling in, regardless of how much cash they've spent on Sony products.

GameSpot has reached out to Sony for comment, and we'll update this post once we've received a response.

In case you missed it, PlayStation Stars is Sony's new loyalty program that anybody with a PlayStation account can join and will roll out to North and South America on October 5, and Europe and Australia on October 13. Players can earn digital rewards for completing campaigns, playing games, and earning specific Trophies. An example Sony gives is Play/1994, a feature that asks players to launch the correct game when an audio cue is played.

As for the rewards, which Sony says do not feature any blockchain-related technology, players can pick up digital collectibles of figurines or interesting technology from Sony's history, like the quirky Sony Chord Machine. Punto the gondolier from Ape Escape 2 and the compact PocketStation are some of the first digital collectibles for members to earn or acquire.