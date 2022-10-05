PlayStation Stars Is Now Live In North America

PlayStation Stars, Sony's new digital collectibles initiative, has officially gone live in North and South America. In case you missed it when it was first revealed, the free-to-join program allows PlayStation users to collect unique digital collectibles and earn rewards.

These rewards have zero connection to blockchain technology or NFTs, and are designed to be a celebration of gaming skills by earning points and completing campaigns, similar to collecting in-game Trophies. Registered users will be able to show off their collectibles in a digital display case on the PlayStation App.

PlayStation Stars has four tiers within its membership, and going from level 1 to level 4 requires earning 128 Trophies and and buying at least four games from the PlayStation Store. Controversially, level 4 members will be given priority in the chat order when they contact customer support. For the rewards, Sony has shown off digital collectibles of figurines and interesting technology from its long history, such as Punto the gondolier from Ape Escape 2 and the compact PocketStation.

Level 1

Joined PlayStation Stars, started playing campaigns, and completed them. Benefits: Access to digital collectibles by completing campaigns and a celebration collectible.

Level 2

Bought a full game from the PlayStation Store, and earned one uncommon trophy. Benefits: Receive a Level 2 celebration collectible and access to all collectibles from Level 1.

Level 3

Bought two games from the PlayStation Store, and earned 32 uncommon trophies. Benefits: Receive a Level 3 celebration collectible and a birthday collectible.

Level 4

Bought four games from the PlayStation Store, and earned 128 uncommon trophies. Benefits: Receive a celebration collectible, chat priority routing, and keep all collectibles from Levels 1, 2, and 3.

To join PlayStation Stars, you can either sign in with your PlayStation account through this link or you can apply through the PlayStation App on your smartphone. Once you're signed up you can start earning points and then redeem them for digital collectibles, games, or digital wallet funds from the PlayStation Stars rewards catalog. PlayStation Plus members earn points for eligible purchases on the PlayStation Store, such as games and add-ons.