PlayStation Spring Sale Kicks Off With 700+ PS4 And PS5 Game Deals

One of PSN's biggest annual sales has kicked off once more on PS4 and PS5 to celebrate the start of a new season. This year's PlayStation Store Spring Sale is truly massive, with 700+ PS5 and PS4 games marked down. The PSN Spring Sale is so big that PlayStation is breaking the sale into two parts, the first of which includes discounts on a wide variety of titles like Ghost of Tsushima, FIFA 21, and Grand Theft Auto V. The second wave of deals will be added on Wednesday, April 14.

In addition to those games, the primeval survival game Ark: Survival Evolved is on sale, along with Doom Eternal, Fallout 76, PUBG, and The Last of Us: Part II. EA's Star Wars: Battlefront II is also marked down nicely for its Celebration Edition, while No Man's Sky--which just got a big new expansion--is available for half off. Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption II, GameSpot's 2018 Game of the Year, is marked down by 50%.

The Spring Sale wraps up on Wednesday, April 28. Sony also warned that some games will leave the sale before then, as part of the second wave of deals going live, so you'll want to check a game's store page for its specific end date. We've highlighted a handful of the most notable deals below, but you can check out the full list of 700+ games on sale on the PlayStation Blog. We'll also be updating this story once the new batch of deals goes live at the midway point on April 14.

Best Spring Sale deals on PS4 and PS5

Ark: Survival Evolved -- $10 ( $50 )

) Assassin's Creed Valhalla -- $40.19 ( $60 )

) Battlefield 1 -- $6 ( $20 )

) BioShock: The Collection -- $10 ( $50 )

) Borderlands 3 -- $25 ( $70 )

) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare -- $39 ( $60 )

) Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy -- $20 ( $40 )

) Dark Souls III -- $15 ( $60 )

) Day Z -- $30 ( $50 )

) Destiny 2: Beyond Light -- $26.79 ( $40 )

) Doom Eternal -- $24 ( $60 )

) Dreams -- $13 ($ 20 )

) Fallout 76 -- $13.19 ( $40 )

) FIFA 21 -- $25.19 ( $60 )

) Ghost of Tsushima -- $40.19 ( $60 )

) God of War: Digital Deluxe Edition -- $20 ( $30 )

) Grand Theft Auto V -- $15 ( $30 )

) Madden NFL 21 -- $24 ( $60 )

) Mafia: Definitive Edition -- $30 ( $40 )

) Metro Exodus -- $12 ( $40 )

) No Man's Sky -- $30 ( $60 )

) The Last of Us: Part II -- $30 ( $60 )

) PUBG -- $9.89 ( $30 )

) Red Dead Redemption II -- $30 ( $60 )

) Star Wars: Battlefront II Celebration Edition -- $12 ( $40 )

In addition to all the Spring Sale deals, you can take advantage of a new batch of PS Plus games for April starting on April 6. Days Gone and Zombie Army 4: Dead War will be available to claim on PS4 and PS5, while Oddworld: Soulstorm will be available exclusively for PS5. In the meantime, you can still claim March's PS Plus games, including Final Fantasy VII Remake, Maquette, Remnant: From the Ashes, and Farpoint (PSVR).

For more recommendations of games to play next, be sure to check out our guides to the best PS4 games of all time (some of which are included in the Spring Sale) and the best PS5 games to play right now.