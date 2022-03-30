The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
PlayStation Spring Sale Discounts Hundreds Of Games
You can save on Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, NBA 2K22, Ghost of Tsushima, and hundreds more with the PlayStation Spring Sale.
PlayStation's Spring Sale has begun, letting you snag big discounts on games like Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, NBA 2K22, Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, and hundreds of others. The sale goes through April 27, but the announcement notes that some discounted games will swap out for others on April 13, so you may not want to wait if you see a good deal.
Destiny 2's Witch Queen expansion is the latest in Bungie's long-running shooter live service game, and our resident Destiny expert Phil Hornshaw loved it in GameSpot's Destiny 2: The Witch Queen review. You can find it discounted to $32 during the Spring Sale.
If you're more in the mood to shoot hoops, NBA 2K22 has gotten a huge discount down to just $20 on PS4 or $23 on PS5. Similarly, the Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, which includes the Iki Island expansion and various digital bonus goodies, is down to $40 on PS4 and $50 on PS5. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is down to $30, or you can pay $50 for the Ultimate Edition that also includes Spider-Man Remastered.
Altogether, the Spring Sale features more than 400 games, along with hundreds of discounts on associated DLC and expansions. Be sure to check out the full sale catalog, but we've put together a shortlist of the best deals below.
Best deals on PlayStation Store
- A Way Out -- $8 (
$30)
- Batman: Arkham Collection -- $8 (
$60)
- Biomutant -- $36 (
$60)
- Borderlands 3 -- $15 (
$60)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare -- $30 (
$60)
- Demon's Souls -- $40 (
$70)
- Grand Theft Auto V -- $15 (
$30)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed -- $25 (
$50)
- The Last of Us Remastered -- $10 (
$20)
- My Friend Peppa Pig -- $28 (
$40)
- NBA 2K22 -- $23 (
$70)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart -- $50 (
$70)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 -- $24 (
$60)
- Resident Evil 3 -- $16 (
$40)
- Resident Evil Village -- $30 (
$60)
- Returnal -- $50 (
$70)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice -- $30 (
$60)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales -- $30 (
$60)
- Tales of Arise -- $36 (
$60)
- Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep -- $5 (
$10)
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection -- $10 (
$20)
