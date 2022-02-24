PlayStation Spartacus Subscription Game Service Pricing Details Revealed In Report

PlayStation Spartacus will reportedly have three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium.

By on

Comments

In response to Microsoft's resounding success with its games subscription service Xbox Game Pass, Sony is reportedly buffing up its own service, PlayStation Now, with even more games and multiple tier options. After being revealed by Bloomberg late last year, this new project--internally codenamed Spartacus--seems to be getting closer to completion, as reports regarding its pricing and contents have now begun to surface.

According to a recent report by VentureBeat, PlayStation Spartacus will offer users three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. However, according to the report, these names are subject to change prior to the service launching.

Click To Unmute
  1. Which Elden Ring Class is Right For You
  2. 9 Things I Wish I Knew Before Starting Elden Ring
  3. Elden Ring Launch Day Livestream
  4. 20 Minutes of Elden Ring | Liurnia of the Lakes Gameplay
  5. Elden Ring Review In Progress
  6. History of Soulsborne Games
  7. VALORANT: Dev Diaries - Neon and Agent Design in 2022
  8. BABYLON’S FALL | Combat 101 Trailer
  9. Call of Duty: Mobile - Season 2 Task Force 141 | Battle Pass Trailer
  10. PUBG MOBILE | Royale Pass Month 8 Reveal
  11. Xbox - March 2022 Games with Gold
  12. PS Plus March Line-up Announced! | GameSpot News

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: PlayStation Presentation at CES 2022

The first tier on the plan, Essential, will supposedly run players $10 USD and offers up a small selection of games each month, not unlike PlayStation Plus in its current state. The Extra tier then starts at $13 USD, and comes not only with these "Essential" monthly games, but access to a larger catalog of PlayStation titles similar to PlayStation Now. Lastly, the Premium tier includes both of these features along with PlayStation Now's streaming capabilities, a library of "classic games," and a new "game trials" feature, allowing players to try out new games before they purchase them. However, the report states these trials will likely have a time-limit function similar to EA Play. Subscribing to the Premium tier is also the most costly option, setting PlayStation users back $16 USD a month.

The report states that much like the tier names themselves, the prices of the tiers are also subject to change. However, this is a general outline of what to expect from Spartacus as of right now. While the program doesn't offer day one releases, it does help strengthen PlayStation Plus and could transform the program into a greater rival to Game Pass. After all, just last month Xbox reported it had reached 25 million subscribers on Game Pass, a staggering number that could rapidly grow once Activision Blizzard joins its ranks.

Sony is reportedly moving into a testing phase for Spartacus in the next few weeks with a goal of announcing the project sometime in March. When exactly Spartacus will hit consoles has still yet to be determined, though it seems safe to say you can expect it sometime later this year.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)