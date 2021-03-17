PlayStation Shows Off Seven Upcoming Indies For PS4, PS5, And PSVR

Over on the PlayStation blog, Sony has just finished up with a day of announcements and updates showcasing a range of indie games for PS4, PS5 and PSVR. These range from newly announced games for the platforms such as Nour: Play With Your Food and Where the Heart Leads, to updates on previously announced games like Heavenly Bodies and Disco Elysium: The Final Cut.

Operation: Tango, an asymmetrical spy-themed co-op game, was announced for both the PS4 and PS5 this spring. The game sees players choosing to play as either Angel, the agent, or Alistair, the hacker, using the duo's complementary skills to work through complex puzzles. The PlayStation blog spotlight focuses on the game's visuals, both in the real world and the hacker's virtual playground.

Another game announced was Chicory: A Colorful Tale, a game where you can play as a dog with a paintbrush who brings color back to a black-and-white world. Coming for both the PS4 and PS5, players with the new console will be able to take advantage of unique painting controls designed just for the DualSense controller. Chicory is due out in spring 2021.

Nour: Play With Your Food offered up an extensive blog post explaining how its trippy, food-based visuals can be used to create unique musical backdrops. The game is published by Panic, who also published 2019's Untitled Goose Game--which was praised for its own unique, randomizing soundtrack. Nour is coming in summer 2021.

Where the Heart Leads will come out on the PS4 and PS5 on July 13, 2021. The game follows a farmer who falls into a time-bending sinkhole, where he discovers he has the power to alter the past, present, and future. The narrative-based game boasts thousands of choices and dozens of endings, with the power to choose entirely in the player's hands.

Announced for PSVR is the game Puzzling Places, with a release window of winter 2021. The zen game has players solve complicated 3D puzzles, piecing together scans of beautiful real-life places.

As well as the new game announcements, the indie showcase also included updates on two already-announced games. Space-themed physics puzzler Heavenly Bodies released a new gameplay trailer showing some of its more challenging scenarios, while a post by ZA/UM's Chris Priestman gives players a little more detail on what to expect from the upgraded Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, due out on March 30.