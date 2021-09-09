PlayStation Showcase: The Biggest Announcements And Games Shown

Sony held its PlayStation Showcase on September 9, and it was one of the biggest gaming events the company has put on in quite a long time. Essentially taking the place of E3, this show gave us a look at upcoming games from a bunch of major series, as well as all-new experiences. If you thought Insomniac Games was resting for even a moment, you would be very wrong, and PC players weren't left out of the fun, either.

These were the biggest games shown during PlayStation Showcase 2021.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake

The first game shown during the event was Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake, developed in partnership with Aspyr and Lucasfilm Games. Created specifically for PS5, the game trailer did not mention BioWare, making it unclear if the original studio will be involved with the project, which was initially only on the original Xbox.

Project Eve

Project Eve, a previously announced game looks like Nier had a baby with Bloodborne and Devil May Cry, was shown during the showcase with a Japanese-language trailer showing off some flashy combat from main character Eve and a floating drone-like companion. A slowdown mechanic when dodging attacks also resembles the Bayonetta games, and it looks to be fairly disturbing.

Forspoken

The next big action-adventure game from Luminous Productions and Square Enix, Forspoken's latest trailer began with an emotional, character-driven moment like something out of Life is Strange before transitioning to a fantasy world through a magical portal. Vast plains with giant, spiky structures shooting out of ground are visible in the distance. The world is filled with dangerous enemies, including fire-breathing dragons, and you'll be able to soar into the air and control objects with your mind as well as conjure melee spells out of thin air. The game is coming exclusively to PS5 in Spring 2022.

Alan Wake Remastered

Remedy's cult-favorite third-person adventure series Alan Wake is back, this time published by Epic Games. A pre-rendered trailer for the game's PlayStation debut was shown during the PlayStation Showcase, along with gameplay showing some impressive visual improvements compared to the Xbox 360 original. Alan Wake Remastered will be available on both PS4 and PS5 on October 5.

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V was shown off for PS5, with enhanced gameplay and "seamless character switching" that should be even quicker than the previous versions of the game. Grand Theft Auto Online will be free for a limited time to PS Plus subscribers, as well, with both arriving in March. It's one of the most successful games of all time on PS5, and it's going to sell like hotcakes once again.

GhostWire: Tokyo

Bethesda and Tango Gameworks showed off new footage of GhostWire: Tokyo during the event, including a look at a creepy Slenderman-like enemy and a masked, mysterious target talking about the "critical work" and "truth" that must be faced within the city. Though not a full-on survival horror game, it certainly seems like it will carry on the studio's creepy legacy while also offering action-packed first-person combat against lots of different demonic monsters. No release date was given, but the game is expected in 2022.

Uncharted

Both Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy are being remastered, and not just for PS5. Both games are also coming to PC, and though they certainly looked plenty nice on PS4, they're sure to get an extra dose of visual oomph on the more-powerful hardware. The main Uncharted series has never released on non-PlayStation platforms before, and this follows a few other big-name titles like Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone coming to PC.

Marvel: Wolverine

Insomniac Games isn't done making Marvel games, and that extends beyond Spider-Man. A short teaser for Marvel: Wolverine was shown, and it's coming to PS5. However, no gameplay was shown, nor did we get any indication of a release window or even a release year. Insomniac's track record is certainly strong, though.

Gran Turismo 7

The Gran Turismo franchise has been on ice for a while, and it's coming to PS5 with Gran Turismo 7. The game looks stunning, as we expected, but it's also apparently going to feature some open-ended elements, similar to the Forza Horizon games. Icons for a variety of activities are visible on a big map, though on-track races still look to play a big role in the game. World circuits are also visible, meaning you won't be limited to just one region, and cars' interiors are rendered in impressive detail--even the tinting on the windshield.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Insomniac Games is certainly keeping itself busy, as another Spider-Man game is already on the way. Miles and Peter are seen battling baddies together before Venom appears from the shadows, his fangs barely visible. However, you're going to have to wait quite a while to play the game, as it's not going to release for PS5 until 2023. Given Insomniac's plethora of projects, that's not that unexpected.

God of War: Ragnarok

The sequel to one of the most acclaimed games of the last generation, God of War: Ragnarok (yes, that is the title) was featured with new in-engine footage during the presentation. Atreus and Kratos argue over whether it's time for the boy to look for answers surrounding the pesky Loki himself, and we get a brief look at ice-sledding as well as the returning boat from the previous game. There appear to be more non-player characters to meet, andThor and his famous Mjolnir hammer will be making an appearance, as if there were any doubt.