PlayStation Showcase September 2021: How To Watch All The Announcements

Sony will once again lay its cards on the table with a September PlayStation Showcase, kicking off Thursday, September 9 at 1 PM PT. The event will last roughly 40 minutes according to the official PlayStation Blog announcement, featuring upcoming PS5 games from both first-party and third-party studios.

PlayStation Showcase September 2021 Start Time

📅 Save the date!



The PlayStation Showcase begins at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET. The live stream, according to the PlayStation Blog post, will "include updates from PlayStation Studios and some of the industry’s most imaginative developers, for games releasing this holiday and beyond." The blog also mentions "more updates from the studio teams featured in the Showcase" after the main show, but the teams featured have not been specified.

1:00 PM PT

3:00 PM CDT

4:00 PM ET

9:00 PM BST

How To Watch The PlayStation Showcase September 2021 Stream

In addition to the embedded stream above, the event will be broadcast on PlayStation's official Twitch channel and at Playstation.com/Showcase.

While no official announcements have been made concerning what will be in the presentation, Sony has confirmed that the next version of PlayStation VR will not be included, saying "the next generation of VR won’t make an appearance this time. But there will still be plenty of great PS5 games from developers large and small."