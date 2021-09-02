PlayStation September Showcase Announced, Will Include Sneak Peak At The Future Of PS5

Sony has announced a PlayStation Showcase event for September 9 that will reveal updates on upcoming games. Sony says that this event will be around 40 minutes in length, and will begin at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET, giving viewers a glimpse into the future of the PS5 console and games releasing this holiday and beyond.

Fans can expect news from PlayStation Studios and industry developers, as well as a post-show presentation for more updates from some of the studio teams featured in the event.

📅 Save the date!

PlayStation Showcase 2021 broadcasts live next Thursday. Full details: https://t.co/IJJEE9WplH pic.twitter.com/Hu5bnAwIrW — PlayStation Europe (@PlayStationEU) September 2, 2021

One part of the PlayStation experience that won't be making an appearance though is Sony's next generation of virtual reality, but there will be "plenty of great PS5 games from developers large and small," according to the company.

Sony has held regular State of Play livestreams since last year, which focus on announcements from both its first-party and third-party studios. When the company opts for one of its more signature events though, that's usually a sign that some big news is on the horizon.

Now that games such as Returnal and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart have launched, Sony's next big first-party games consist of February 2022's Horizon Forbidden West, and beyond that, God of War: Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, Final Fantasy XVI, and a multiplayer game that The Last of Us Part 2 studio Naughty Dog has begun working on.