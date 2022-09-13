PlayStation Reveals Synduality, A Post-Apocalyptic Mecha Game

Mechs, an AI waifu, and a post-apocalyptic world come together to create Synduality, the next title from Bandai Namco. Revealed at September 13's PlayStation State of Play, the upcoming game is slated to release in 2023.

The reveal trailer begins with a quote from renowned science fiction author Arthur C. Clarke, reading, "Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic." It then showcases some of the game's key art--all of which is heavily futuristic and dystopian in appearance--before pivoting to cutscenes and gameplay.

Based on this gameplay, Synduality looks to be a third-person action adventure game in which you are tasked with collecting resources across a desolate, post-apocalyptic land known as Amasia. Joining you on this journey is Magus, your white-haired AI companion, who delivers you quite the shock when the going gets too tough for you. According to Synduality's official trailer description, apart from collecting items and avoiding the rain, the game also tasks you with the daunting mission to "reclaim the ground humanity has lost in a future where humans and AI must find a way to work together."

In addition to PlayStation 5, Synduality will also be releasing on Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.