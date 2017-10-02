PlayStation President Steps Down

Andrew House, the president of Sony Interactive Entertainment, has stepped down. In a statement, Sony said that current Deputy President, Josh Kodera, is taking over for House as president and chief executive officer of SIE, effective immediately.

As for House, he is staying with SIE through the end of the year "to ensure a smooth transition." Even after his time is up, House is staying connected to SIE, as he's moving into the role of director and chairman of SIE.

"I'm tremendously proud of what we've built with PlayStation and Sony Interactive Entertainment: entertaining millions globally with the best in games and creating a fully fledged digital entertainment company," House said in a statement. "PlayStation has been a huge part of my life for more than 20 years but with the business having achieved record-breaking success, now seemed to be the right time for me to pursue new challenges. I shall always treasure the friendships and people that have made SIE such a wonderful place to work. I'm also grateful to PlayStation fans and gamers around the world for their loyalty and support. John and the team at SIE are world-class and I know the future of PlayStation is very bright."

House replaced current Sony global CEO Kazuo Hirai as PlayStation president in 2011. In his own statement, Hirai said he is "extremely grateful to Andy for the great contribution he has made to evolving the PlayStation business, and firmly positioning it as one of the drivers of our future growth."

House is a Sony veteran, having joined the first in 1990 in the corporate communications department. He joined the marketing and communications team for Sony Computer Entertainment in 1995, helping to launch the original PlayStation at that time. As mentioned, he became PlayStation president in 2011, overseeing the launch of the PlayStation 4 and more in that time.