PlayStation Plus Premium Tiers Are Losing Ten Games This July

Among the games leaving the service are Stray, the Borderlands Handsome Collection, and all three Bioshock games.

PlayStation Plus's premium tier structure has now been around for a full year, but as the service's libraries continue to expand, some games will be removed from the service over time. Ten games are set to expire from the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers this July, including day-one PS Plus title Stray.

While only ten games are leaving the service's top two tiers this month, the list includes some pretty major names, including Borderlands, Bioshock, and Marvel's Avengers. Here's the full list:

Now Playing: All-New PlayStation Plus: Everything You Need To Know

  • BioShock Remastered
  • BioShock 2 Remastered
  • BioShock Infinite Remastered
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
  • Fluster Cluck
  • Marvel's Avengers
  • Raiden 5: Director's Cut
  • Rogue Stormers
  • Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell
  • Stray

Stray is a notable departure as one of the few games that was added to the PS Plus lineup on release, where Sony's general plan for the service is to pad out its libraries with older first-party titles.

According to expiry dates listed on the PS Plus Guide, all of the games leaving in July will be available until July 18. If you've had any of these games on your list, you've now got just under three weeks to get through them.

The free PlayStation Plus games for July were leaked early and have now been confirmed by Sony, leading with Alan Wake Remastered and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The rest of the PS Plus lineup for the month will be announced soon.

PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
