PlayStation Plus Members Get Massive Savings In Latest PSN Sale

A couple of new sales are now live on the PlayStation Store, giving you a chance to score hundreds of games for less than $15 and giving PS Plus members a way to save big on some of today’s most popular titles. Included in the catalog you’ll find Doom Eternal, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Bloodborne, and more. Many of the discounts in the Double Discounts sale drop games down to their lowest prices we've seen on the PlayStation Store.

The most exciting new promotion is the Double Discounts sale, which is offering up to a 32% discount on select titles. However, PS Plus members will receive double the price cut--making this a great time to stock up on games you’ve missed over the past few years. Control is seeing one of the best deals, with the Ultimate Edition down to just $12 from $40 for PS Plus members. Or, if you’re excited about the next installment in the Star Wars Jedi series, you can pick up Fallen Order for just $9.

Sony’s other sale is all about affordable hits, with games like Bloodborne and Bully listed for less than $10. Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen is also down to just $5. If you’re yet to experience the quirky RPG, now is a great time. It’s a bit rough around the edges, but a fast-paced combat system and plenty of customization options have turned it into something of a cult classic over the years.

We’ve highlighted some of our favorite deals below, but be sure to check out the full catalog before both sales end on June 22. Also note that deals in bold are discounts for PS Plus members.

Best deals on PS Store