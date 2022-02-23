The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

PlayStation Plus March Lineup Rumored To Include Ghost Of Tsushima: Legends, More

Team Sonic Racing has also been leaked.

By on

Comments

Once again, the upcoming PlayStation Plus lineup has been leaked, and it looks like Ghostrunner and Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will be included in the collection next month.

As spotted by Wario64, and reported by Dealabs, the March lineup of games seem to include the first-person slasher from 505 Games. Ghostrunner launched in 2020 for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, and 2021 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game follows the player in the shoes of Jack who must traverse dangerous cyberpunk areas while combating enemies and solving platform puzzles.

Click To Unmute
  1. History of Soulsborne Games
  2. ELDEN RING – Rise, Tarnished | Official Launch Trailer
  3. Steam Deck - Everything To Know
  4. Elden Ring - Everything To Know
  5. Don’t Lose Your Bethesda.net Saves | GameSpot News
  6. What’s New in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
  7. Elden Ring Review In Progress
  8. Shadow Warrior 3 - Hero Day - Full Gameplay Trailer
  9. Call of Duty: Mobile - Official Season 2: Task Force 141 Trailer
  10. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - Season of the Risen Trailer
  11. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Launch Day Livestream
  12. Pokémon Day 2022 Bringing New Announcements | GameSpot News

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Ghostrunner - Official Gameplay Trailer

Alongside Ghostrunner, Sucker Punch Studios' Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is also rumored to be included, the co-op and online multiplayer mode that was released following the campaign's launch for PS4 and PS5.

Players who already own a copy of Ghost of Tsushima are able to play the Legends mode for free, so it's likely that the PS Plus version of the game won't require the player to have the original game. Although both games are rumored to appear in the subscription collection next month, it's unclear at this time which platforms they will be available on.

Also apparently joining the collection is Team Sonic Racing--which launched in 2019--a kart racing game and a spin-off to the popular Sonic the Hedgehog series which features 15 playable characters from the franchise. Despite Ghostrunner and Legends not having their platforms confirmed, the leak claims that Team Sonic Racing will be available on PS4.

March PS Plus Rumor:

  • Ghostrunner – platforms unconfirmed
  • Ghost of Tsushima: Legends – platforms unconfirmed
  • Team Sonic Racing -- PS4

The PS Plus games for February, which were also leaked, included EA Sports UFC 4, Planet Coaster, and Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep. Subscription holders will only have until March to get their hands on these three games before the next batch arrives.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Team Sonic Racing
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghostrunner
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)