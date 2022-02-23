PlayStation Plus March Lineup Rumored To Include Ghost Of Tsushima: Legends, More

Once again, the upcoming PlayStation Plus lineup has been leaked, and it looks like Ghostrunner and Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will be included in the collection next month.

As spotted by Wario64, and reported by Dealabs, the March lineup of games seem to include the first-person slasher from 505 Games. Ghostrunner launched in 2020 for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, and 2021 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game follows the player in the shoes of Jack who must traverse dangerous cyberpunk areas while combating enemies and solving platform puzzles.

Alongside Ghostrunner, Sucker Punch Studios' Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is also rumored to be included, the co-op and online multiplayer mode that was released following the campaign's launch for PS4 and PS5.

Players who already own a copy of Ghost of Tsushima are able to play the Legends mode for free, so it's likely that the PS Plus version of the game won't require the player to have the original game. Although both games are rumored to appear in the subscription collection next month, it's unclear at this time which platforms they will be available on.

Also apparently joining the collection is Team Sonic Racing--which launched in 2019--a kart racing game and a spin-off to the popular Sonic the Hedgehog series which features 15 playable characters from the franchise. Despite Ghostrunner and Legends not having their platforms confirmed, the leak claims that Team Sonic Racing will be available on PS4.

March PS Plus Rumor:

Ghostrunner – platforms unconfirmed

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends – platforms unconfirmed

Team Sonic Racing -- PS4

The PS Plus games for February, which were also leaked, included EA Sports UFC 4, Planet Coaster, and Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep. Subscription holders will only have until March to get their hands on these three games before the next batch arrives.