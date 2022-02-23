The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

PlayStation Plus March Lineup Includes Ghost Of Tsushima: Legends, More

Team Sonic Racing has also been leaked.

Following a leak, March's PlayStation Plus lineup has been revealed, and it includes four games rather than the three we've been getting most months. We're going to be eating well, too, as they are mostly some very well-received games.

Reported by Dealabs, and later confirmed by Sony itself, the March lineup of games include the first-person slasher from 505 Games. Ghostrunner launched in 2020 for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, and 2021 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game follows the player in the shoes of Jack who must traverse dangerous cyberpunk areas while combating enemies and solving platform puzzles.

Alongside Ghostrunner, Sucker Punch Studios' Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is also included, the co-op and online multiplayer mode that was released following the campaign's launch for PS4 and PS5.

Also joining the collection is Team Sonic Racing--which launched in 2019--a kart racing game and a spin-off to the popular Sonic the Hedgehog series which features 15 playable characters from the franchise. Ark: Survival Evolved is included too, if you're into something that vaguely resembles Horizon but isn't Horizon.

March PS Plus Games:

  • Ghostrunner -- PS5
  • Ghost of Tsushima: Legends – PS4/PS5
  • Ark: Survival Evolved -- PS4
  • Team Sonic Racing -- PS4

The PS Plus games for February, which were also leaked, included EA Sports UFC 4, Planet Coaster, and Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep. Subscription holders will only have until March to get their hands on these three games before the next batch arrives.

