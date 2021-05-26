PlayStation Plus June 2021: PS Plus Free PS5 And PS4 Games Revealed

It's almost June, and that means PlayStation Plus subscribers are getting a new batch of free PS5 and PS4 games very soon as part of their subscriptions. Sony announced these games on Wednesday, and they include Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, Star Wars: Squadrons, and Operation Tango, all of which will be available beginning June 1.

PS5's Operation Tango is launching day one for PlayStation Plus on Tuesday, June 1. A cooperative spy adventure game, Operation Tango is set in the near future and lets you play as a Hacker or Agent as you work together with only your voice to communicate. As such, the game requires both players to have a microphone. Check out the trailer below to learn more.

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, meanwhile, is a remaster from Yakuza developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio for PS4. It also makes its day one debut through PlayStation Plus, and it will also be available through PlayStation Now. The game has a redesigned UI and improved visuals.

"This project started as a part of Sega's 60th Anniversary Celebration; it was made as a gift for our community," chief producer Seiji Aoki said in a chat with GameSpot prior to the reveal. "We want as many people to play it as possible. Launching on both PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now allows us to offer the definitive Virtua Fighter experience as an essentially 'free' game for millions of players around the world, many of whom may just be trying out the series for the first time!"

Star Wars: Squadrons was originally released in October 2020. The multiplayer dogfighting space game also has a single-player campaign that takes place after the events of Return of the Jedi. You alternate between playing as the Empire and the New Republic.

Best PS Plus deal You can snag a 12-month PS Plus code for $37.50 at eBay. See at eBay

While you wait for June's PS Plus games to arrive, now is a great time to grab the remaining freebies from May before they go away. These include Battlefield V, Stranded Deep, and Wreckfest: Drive Hard Die Last.

June 2021 PS Plus Free Games