PlayStation Plus January Lineup Rumored To Include Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5

The PlayStation Plus games for January 2022 may have been leaked early, and it looks like Persona 5 Strikers could be included in the collection.

As shared by Wario64 on Twitter and reported by Deadlabs, January's games that are rumored to be featured in the monthly subscription service include the Persona 5 spin-off title which first launched earlier this year in February for PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Alongside Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic and Dirt 5 could also be included.

Rumored PS+ January lineup:

-Deep Rock Galactic (PS5 | PS4)

-Persona 5 Strikers (PS4)

-DIRT 5 (PS5 | PS4)https://t.co/5X8EYNDmFo pic.twitter.com/a6zuEzBg0A — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 22, 2021

Deep Rock Galactic, which was released in 2018 for PC and Xbox One, is a cooperative FPS from Ghost Ship Games and features procedurally-generated caves and hordes of alien monsters. Meanwhile, Dirt 5, from developer Codemasters, launched in November 2020 for PC and consoles and is the latest driving sim in the series.

The seemingly leaked screenshot indicates that Persona 5 Strikers will be available via PlayStation Plus on PS4, while Deep Rock Galactic and Dirt 5 will be available on PS4 and PS5. Sony has yet to confirm the January 2022 lineup at this time.

The PlayStation Plus Games for December were also leaked back in November, with rumours suggesting that Godfall Challenger Edition, Mortal Shell, and Lego DC Super Villains would be the next batch of games for subscribers. These leaks turned out to be real.

