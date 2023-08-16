PlayStation Plus Is Losing Nine Games In September
Here are your last-chance PS Plus games for the next month, including Deathloop and both Watch Dogs games.
While PlayStation adds new games every month to its PlayStation Plus subscription service, sometimes games also have to be taken away. Here are the nine games that will leave the service in the next month.
The next lot of games to be removed from the service include a handful of Ubisoft titles, including both Watch Dogs games and Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands. It's also your last chance to check out Arkane's Deathloop, as well as a handful of fun smaller titles like Nidhogg 2.
Steep will also be leaving the service on August 31 according to the PlayStation Game Size Twitter account, while the rest of the games will reportedly no longer be available on PlayStation Plus as of September 19.
Games Leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium This September
- Steep, PS4 (August 31)
- Deathloop, PS5
- Watch Dogs, PS4
- Watch Dogs 2, PS4
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Nidhogg 2, PS4
- Through the Darkest of Times, PS4
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale, PS5/PS4
- Umbrella Corps, PS4
- Death end re;Quest 2, PS4
PlayStation Plus just lost a handful of games that expired in August, including multiple Yakuza titles and the original Nidhogg. A number of titles are also being added in August, though, including two day-one releases. Check out the full list of games being added to PlayStation's subscription service this August.
