PlayStation Plus Free Games For September 2022 Leaked

Surprising absolutely no one at this point, the next PlayStation Plus free games lineup has leaked early. September 2022's PS Plus Essential lineup will include Need for Speed Heat, Toem, and Granblue Fantasy: Versus. All three of those games are worth playing, so it'll be a pretty good month overall for freebies on PlayStation. The new batch of games will be available to claim starting September 6. As a reminder, all PS Plus subscribers, regardless of tier, can claim the PlayStation Plus Essential lineup each month.

Need for Speed Heat is the best-known game of the bunch. It's the latest entry (not including remasters) in the long-running EA racing franchise and a turn in the right direction. The franchise went down a bumpy road throughout the 2010s, but Need for Speed Heat recaptured the pure arcade racing fun that the series was known for in its early days. Featuring a cool night-and-day system in which you compete in sanctioned events by day and illegal street races after dark, Need for Speed Heat offers a decent amount of variety that keeps the arcade racing fresh throughout its roughly 10-hour runtime. It earned a 7/10 in our Need for Speed Heat review. Need for Speed Heat doesn't have a PS5 upgrade, but you can play it on the latest PlayStation console via backwards compatibility.

Toem is a charming indie that released just last year. You play as a young photographer in search of a snapshot of the eponymous Toem phenomenon. If you're looking for a relaxing game that won't take up too much time, Toem is a good choice. The gameplay revolves around solving puzzles by taking photographs of the world around you. The black-and-white visuals are lovely, and the gameplay is complemented by a beautiful soundtrack. Only the PS5 version of Toem will be available to claim in September.

Fighting game fans can check out Granblue Fantasy: Versus, a 2.5D fighting game developed by Arc System Works. Featuring the characters that first appeared in the Granblue Fantasy mobile game in 2014, Versus is a stylish fighter with great mechanics. It also implements RPG systems, which is fitting considering the first Granblue Fantasy game was an RPG. The single-player campaign isn't very exciting, but the core fighting mechanics are great. It earned a 7/10 in our Granblue Fantasy: Versus review.

If you haven't already, make sure to claim August's freebies before they leave PlayStation Plus on September 6. August's lineup includes Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, and Little Nightmares.

PlayStation Plus free games September 2022

Available starting September 6

Need for Speed Heat (PS4)

Toem (PS5)

Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PS4)