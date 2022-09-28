PlayStation Plus Free Games For October 2022 Revealed

PlayStation has announced the PS plus free games lineup for October 2022. Two of the games leaked early, but this is the first time in about a year that the whole lineup wasn't spoiled ahead of time. All PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to claim Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed, and Superhot starting October 4.

Hot Wheels Unleashed is an arcade racing game that released last year to pretty solid reviews. We awarded the zany racer a 7/10 in our Hot Wheels Unleashed review. Though it can get repetitive, the racing mechanics are solid and there are a lot of tracks. You can also build your own tracks and then race online against friends. Both the PS5 and PS4 versions of Hot Wheels Unleashed will be available to claim.

If you haven't played Injustice 2, you're in for a treat. NetherRealm's second entry in the DC superhero fighting game series is an absolute delight. Even though it's five years old at this point, Injustice 2 still looks and plays great. It features a ton of unique content, including a wonderfully made story mode and a boatload of challenges with unique rewards. The expansive roster is bolstered by a cool leveling and gear system that rewards players who keep playing. It earned a 9/10 in our Injustice 2 review, and it remains one of the best games in the genre over the past decade.

The lineup is rounded out by Superhot, one of the best indie games in recent years. Superhot is a first-person shooter that plays like a puzzle game. Your objective is to get through each room without getting shot, and it features a very clever mechanic. Time only moves when you move, so each time you stop, enemies freeze, too. You have to plan your moves ahead of time, developing a strategy to take out the bad guys without getting hit. It's a stylish and unique game that everyone should at least try.

Make sure to claim September's PS Plus lineup before October 4; it also includes a couple of great games.

PlayStation Plus free games October 2022

Available starting October 4

Hot Wheels Unleashed (PS5/PS4)

Injustice 2 (PS4)

Superhot (PS4)