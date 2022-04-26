PlayStation Plus Free Games For May 2022 Might Have Leaked Early

Once again, it appears that the next batch of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers has leaked early. The leak comes from Dealslab, a French gaming site that has correctly reported PS Plus lineups for more than six months now. According to the leak, the PS Plus lineup for May 2022 includes FIFA 2022, Curse of the Dead Gods, and Tribes of Midgard.

FIFA 22 doesn't really need an introduction. The soccer (or football) sim is one of the most popular sports games in the world, and FIFA 22 is one of the best entries in recent years. It earned an 8/10 in our FIFA 22 review. FIFA 22's PS5 and PS4 versions will apparently be free.

Tribes of Midgard is an action-RPG played from an isometric perspective. Designed to played cooperatively alongside friends, Tribes of Midgard features a dangerous world filled with giant mysterious enemies. The overarching story nods back to Ragnarök, one of the most important events in Norse mythology. Though Tribes of Midgard has survival and roguelike elements, it's more approachable than many other games within these genres. Tribes of Midgard's PS4 and PS5 version will be free.

Released in 2021, Curse of the Dead Gods is also an isometric action game. More of a traditional action-roguelike, Curse of the Dead Gods is set in a dangerous temple filled with increasingly challenging enemies. It offers a lot of variety in its fast-paced combat thanks to its curses system as well as a bunch of different weapon classes.

May's batch of free games could be the last before the revamped PS Plus subscription launches in June with three tiers. PlayStation users will be able to choose between three tiers for their PS Plus subscription; Essential, Extra, and Premium. All three tiers will still include monthly freebies, though. For more details on the benefits and pricing, check out our breakdown of the three PS Plus tiers.

