PlayStation Plus Free Games For May 2021 Revealed

Sony has announced the next batch of PlayStation Plus freebies, and once again, the list includes one PS5 game and two PS4 games. PS5 users can snag Wreckfest, a fun demolition derby game that originally released in 2018. Curiously, Wreckfest's PS5 update wasn't slated to launch until June, so it seems that date has been bumped up. First-person shooter Battlefield 5 and open-world survival game Stranded Deep round out May 2021's PS Plus offerings.

Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last is a spiritual successor of FlatOut. If you're a fan of arcade racing with plenty of outrageous crashes, Wreckfest is definitely worth checking out. It includes a huge assortment of cars and tracks. The superb physics and collisions systems create some of the game's best moments, but Wreckfest still has tight controls that reward smart driving over total recklessness. It earned a 9/10 in our Wreckfest review. This freebie is only available for PS5, but if you don't have a new console yet, you can claim it to play at a later date (hopefully the PS5 restock situation improves soon).

With Battlefield 6 set to release before the end of the year, Sony is giving away the last mainline entry in the series all month. Despite the fact Battlefield 5 released back in 2018, it still has a fairly active player base for its great suite of online multiplayer modes. Since a new wave of players will be joining the fight, we imagine Battlefield 5 will be even more active in May. There's also has a single-player campaign, though it's only a few hours long. We awarded it an 8/10 in our Battlefield 5 review.

In Stranded Deep, your plane goes down and your left fending for yourself in the dangerous waters of the Pacific Ocean. You have to survive the elements by taking care of your body, crafting tools, building structures, and hunting for food. Stranded Deep has a procedurally generated world, so each island you explore is different.

May's PS Plus lineup goes live on May 4. If you haven't already, make sure you claim April's lineup, which includes Oddworld: Soulstorm for PS5, Days Gone, and Zombie Army 4: Dead War.

May 2021 PS Plus Free Games

Available May 4 to May 31