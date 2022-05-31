PlayStation Plus Free Games For June 2022 Have Leaked Early

June 2022's PlayStation Plus free games lineup will include God of War, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, according to a new leak from Dealabs. The French site has correctly leaked PS Plus free games for the better part of a year, so it's highly likely that this trio of games will be featured next month.

PS Plus freebies always go live on the first Tuesday each month, so expect to see these games up for grabs starting June 7. An official announcement from Sony should come this Wednesday.

With the new PS Plus tiers launching this month, it's not too surprising that Sony is giving away one of its marquee games in God of War. The 2018 action-adventure is one of the best PS4 games, and it received PS5 enhancements last year. If you're a subscriber gaming on a PS5, however, you already have access to God of War via the PS Plus Collection.

Fighting game fans will have their hands full in June with two wildly different brawlers. Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker features large-scale 4v4 fights between Naruto characters with different ability sets. While you can play as popular characters from the anime, you can also create your own character.

Meanwhile, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is a Smash Bros.-esque brawler featuring an eclectic assortment of cartoon characters. Nowhere else can Reptar from Rugrats, CatDog, Garfield, and SpongeBob SquarePants duke it out in over-the-top combat scenarios. Both the PS5 and PS4 versions of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will be free, according to the leak.

