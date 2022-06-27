PlayStation Plus Free Games For July 2022 Leaked

As has become tradition, the next batch of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers has leaked early (via Dealabs). The user known as billbil-kun has been spot on with PS Plus leaks for nearly a year at this point, so it's pretty safe to say that July's leak will prove to be true. July 2022's PS Plus lineup is said to include Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan, and Arcadegeddon. The trio of new PlayStation Plus free games will be available starting July 5 for PS4 and PS5 users. This is one of the better PS Plus lineups of the year, so PlayStation Plus subscribers have a couple of fun games to look forward to trying in the near future.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is the best-known of the bunch. Originally released in late 2020, Crash Bandicoot 4 brought back the iconic mascot in style. It retains the level-based formula of the early Crash games while adding modern flourishes for a smoother overall experience. Crash 4 is fast-paced platforming fun that requires nimble fingers and quick wits. While it's a great family-friendly game, it is more challenging than most AAA platformers on the market today. Both the PS4 and PS5 versions will be free, so PlayStation 5 owners can get performance improvements.

Decidedly not kid-friendly, The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan is the first entry in Supermassive Games' horror anthology series. Similar to the studio's other hits like The Quarry and Until Dawn, Man of Medan is a narrative-based adventure with an emphasis on player choice to alter the course of the story. Man of Medan follows five friends who go on a trip together. What could go wrong?

Arcadegeddon is a cooperative multiplayer shooter set inside of an arcade game. It supports up to four players and has both PvE and PvP activities. Arcadegeddon is played from a third-person perspective and has stylish visuals that look quite fitting alongside the premise. It has flown under the radar since becoming available last summer, but we imagine the servers will be pretty active once it's available to PS Plus members. The PS4 and PS5 versions of Arcadegeddon will be available to claim.

Make sure to grab June's PlayStation Plus freebies, including God of War, before they are replaced by the new lineup on July 5. As a reminder, the monthly trio of freebies are still available for all PlayStation Plus subscribers, regardless of which tier they are signed up for. If you subscribed to PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium, make sure to check out our list of the best PS4 and PS5 games in the library to download and play today. Also, Premium members should take a look at our roundups of the best classic games and best PS3 games to stream.