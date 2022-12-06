PlayStation Plus Free Games For December 2022 Available Now

December 2022's free PlayStation Plus games lineup is available to claim now, and members have a lot to play this month. Though you're getting three titles like always, you technically have a whopping five games to play thanks to Mass Effect Legendary Edition. The remastered compilation is joined by Biomutant and Divine Knockout. All three titles are available to claim until January 3.

As usual, all PlayStation Plus subscribers, regardless of tier, can grab December's games at no extra cost.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition includes updated versions of the original three Mass Effect games. If you haven't played this beloved RPG trilogy from BioWare, you should definitely check it out. The quality-of-life changes also make the trilogy worth revisiting for longtime fans.

Meanwhile, Biomutant is developer Experiment 101's post-apocalyptic action game starring a mammal warrior. Though it's a bit rough around the edges, action aficionados should give it a try.

Divine Knockout is a brand-new game that just released today. It's just the latest new release that PlayStation Plus subscribers have been able to play immediately at no extra charge.

PlayStation Plus free games for December 2022

Available December 6-January 3, 2023

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (PS4)

Biomutant (PS4, PS5)

Divine Knockout (PS4, PS5)