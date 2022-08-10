PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium Games For August 2022 Revealed

Sony has revealed the next batch of free games for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers. The August 2022 PS Plus lineup includes not one but three Yakuza games, a recent remake in the Mana series, the latest Ghost Recon, and more. These are Sony's additions to the Game Catalog service offered with the higher tiers of PlayStation Plus, which will update on August 16.

To start, you can live your Japanese crime family fantasies with Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2. Those mark the start of Yakuza offerings on PS Plus with others set to come later this year. Extra and Premium members can also get the 1v4 multiplayer game Dead by Daylight, as well as Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands and the extremely wacky adventure game Bugsnax.

Rounding out the new additions will be Metro Exodus, Trials of Mana, Uno, Monopoly Madness, and Monopoly Plus.

These are the premium extras for the higher tiers, separate from the PlayStation Plus Essentials games lineup. Extra and Premium members can grab those games too, which this month include Tony Hawk, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Little Nightmares.

If you subscribed to PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium, make sure to check out our list of the best PS4 and PS5 games in the library to download and play today. Also, Premium members should take a look at our roundups of the best classic games and best PS3 games to stream.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games - August 2022