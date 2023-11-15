PlayStation Plus Extra And Premium Games For November Are Here

A new group of games is coming to PlayStation Plus' Extra and Premium tiers from Tuesday November 21. One new title is already available, and it's a day-one drop for PlayStation Plus: Teardown, a demolition heist game which is available to Extra and Premium subscribers from November 15.

As a day one title, Teardown is PlayStation's headline game for the month. The demolition sandbox game launched on PC last year, but is brand new to the PS5, coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium on the same day it launched. Teardown is the only November game that is solely for the PS5.

Both Premium and Extra subscribers will also be getting Superliminal, a clever and surreal puzzle game for the PS4 and PS5. The titles for PS4 players include critically acclaimed RPG Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, and Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition, a remastered version of the original title that includes all previously released DLC.

As always, there's a handful of classics for Premium subscribers to enjoy. Iconic PS1 RPG Grandia will be added for both PS4 and PS5 players, or for something a little different, quirky PS2 game PaRappa the Rapper 2 will be added for PS4.

Check out the whole list of games that will be added on November 21 below.

November's free games for PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers were added on November 7, and include Mafia 2 Definitive Edition, Aliens Fireteam Elite, and Dragon Ball: The Breakers.

PlayStation Plus Premium And Extra Games For November 2023

Teardown (PS5)

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (PS4)

Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. Maxi Boost On (PS4)

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition (PS4)

Superliminal (PS4, PS5)

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (PS4, PS5)

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi (PS4)

Alternate Jake Hunter: Daedalus The Awakening of Golden Jazz (PS4)

River City Melee Mach!! (PS4)

PlayStation Plus Premium Classics For October 2023